Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Hamilton transits the Strait of Hormuz [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Paul Hamilton transits the Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Ensign Connor Doherty 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230225-N-PR613-1002 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 25, 2023) Chief Gunners Mate Joe Hourieh directs crew members while transiting the Strait of Hormuz aboard guided missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), Feb. 25, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Connor Doherty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 01:11
    Photo ID: 7655723
    VIRIN: 230225-N-PR613-1002
    Resolution: 3507x2337
    Size: 825.23 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton transits the Strait of Hormuz [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Connor Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Hamilton transits the Strait of Hormuz
    USS Paul Hamilton transits the Strait of Hormuz
    USS Paul Hamilton transits the Strait of Hormuz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Paul Hamilton
    5th Fleet
    DDG 60
    Strait of Hormuz
    SOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT