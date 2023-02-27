230225-N-PR613-1002 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 25, 2023) Chief Gunners Mate Joe Hourieh directs crew members while transiting the Strait of Hormuz aboard guided missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), Feb. 25, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Connor Doherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 01:11 Photo ID: 7655723 VIRIN: 230225-N-PR613-1002 Resolution: 3507x2337 Size: 825.23 KB Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton transits the Strait of Hormuz [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Connor Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.