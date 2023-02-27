USS Paul Hamilton transits the Strait of Hormuz

230225-N-PR613-1003 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 25, 2023) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Felicia Claudia scans the horizon for surface contacts while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, aboard guided missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), Feb. 25, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Connor Doherty)

