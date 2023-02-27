Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Responders conduct quarterly search and rescue meeting in Guam [Image 6 of 6]

    Responders conduct quarterly search and rescue meeting in Guam

    GUAM

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. j.g. Deborah King of the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center, gives a case brief to responders from several federal and local agencies during a quarterly search and rescue case review in Guam on Feb. 23, 2023. The team, including members from Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, Guam National Guard, the U.S. Air Force 119th Wing, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, and U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam gathered to discuss recent cases and how best to integrate forces leveraging assets throughout a vast region to save lives and serve partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 21:25
    SAR
    Guam

