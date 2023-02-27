Lt. j.g. Deborah King, of the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center, gives a case brief to responders from several federal and local agencies during a quarterly search and rescue case review in Guam on Feb. 23, 2023. The team, including members from Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, Guam National Guard, the U.S. Air Force 119th Wing, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, and U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam gathered to discuss recent cases and how best to integrate forces leveraging assets throughout a vast region to save lives and serve partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 21:25
|Photo ID:
|7655634
|VIRIN:
|230223-G-IA651-424
|Resolution:
|2500x1408
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Responders conduct quarterly search and rescue meeting in Guam [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Air Force, good Samaritans respond to 406 beacon in Federated States of Micronesia
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT