Responders from several federal and local agencies conduct a quarterly search and rescue case review in Guam on Feb. 23, 2023. The team, including members from Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, Guam National Guard, the U.S. Air Force 119th Wing, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, and U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam gathered to discuss recent cases and how best to integrate forces leveraging assets throughout a vast region to save lives and serve partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 21:25 Photo ID: 7655630 VIRIN: 230223-G-IA651-093 Resolution: 4032x2833 Size: 9.07 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Responders conduct quarterly search and rescue meeting in Guam [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.