USS Normandy Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Members of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command Band play during a change of command ceremony for the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), held on Pier 4 at Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Errol A. Robinson relieved Capt. Gary M. Chase as commanding officer of the ship. Capt. Chase assumed command of Normandy in November 2022, as the ship was underway with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group during the Ford’s inaugural deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

