    USS Normandy Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 13]

    USS Normandy Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    A commemorative cake made for a change of command ceremony for the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), held on Pier 4 at Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Errol A. Robinson relieved Capt. Gary M. Chase as commanding officer of the ship. Capt. Chase assumed command of Normandy in November 2022, as the ship was underway with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group during the Ford’s inaugural deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 18:35
    VIRIN: 230228-N-LK647-1225
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Normandy hosts Change of Command

    USS Normandy
    Change of Command
    Carrier Strike Group 12

