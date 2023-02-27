USS Normandy hosts Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. — Capt. Errol Robinson relieved Capt. Gary Chase as USS Normandy (CG 60) commanding officer during a Feb. 28 change of command ceremony.



Captain Chase assumed command in November 2022 completing USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s inaugural deployment during which time USS Normandy visited its namesake port. Following the completion of the deployment, he led NORMANDY through the completion of its final pre-deployment work-ups and multiple fleet level combat exercises.



Captain Chase is a graduate from Maine Maritime Academy with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Marine Engineering and was commissioned an Ensign in 1997. He will assume command of the Maine Maritime Academy Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps in April.



Hailing from Queens, New York, Captain Errol A. Robinson graduated from Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems. He holds a Master degree in Business Administration from the University of Mary Washington, a Master of Science degree from Dwight D. Eisenhower School of National Security and Strategic Resource, and a Master of Arts degree in Strategic Military Studies from Marine Corps Command and Staff College. He is also a graduate of the Joint and Combined Warfighting School at Joint Forces Staff College and an alumnus of the National Security Affairs Seminar XXI program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (2013).



Captain Robinson’s sea assignments were aboard USS Normandy (CG 60), USS Robert G Bradley (FFG 49), USS Monterey (CG 61), and as Commanding Officer and Executive Officer aboard USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51). During that period, Arleigh Burke, conducted several operational assignments to include the first-ever Dynamic Force Employment deployment and Arabian Gulf deployment as Regional Ballistic Missile Defense Commander in CENTCOM’s area of responsibility.



Ashore, he recently served as Executive Assistant to Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education) and Chief of Naval Personnel. He also served at the Joint Staff as a Joint Doctrine Strategic Planner, and as a Defense Legislative Staffer in the 113th United States Congress. He is a designated joint qualified officer (JQO).



“It is my honor to lead such a stellar group of Normandy Sailors, as we continue to be the vanguard to victory in order to preserve our great democracy. As we celebrate this day, I am vividly aware that today is much about the awesome crew and what they have accomplished so far. It’s also about the Confidence, Courage, and Compassion demonstrated by the officers and crew as they pivot to execute Commander’s Intent and the required expectations of them moving forward, as one officer relinquish Command to another.”



USS Normandy is the first ship to honor the battle in northern France, fought in the summer of 1944, in which Allied forces gained a foothold on Europe in preparation for the final defeat of Nazi Germany. The Battle of Normandy opened on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and continued into August, when Allied armies broke into the French interior. The armada that conducted the invasion consisted of 702 warships protecting 9000 ships and landing craft. The invasion shifted the tide of WWII in favor of the allies.



Commissioned Dec. 9, 1989, the ship is the third Bath, Maine-built Aegis cruiser and the 14th ship of the Ticonderoga class. Normandy’s motto is “Vanguard of Victory” and her crew is known as the Vanguardsmen.

