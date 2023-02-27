MCPON James Honea Testifies Before HAC-M

230228-N-UB993-1120

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks to Congressman John Carter before beginning the House Appropriations Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on military quality of life, in the Rayburn building on Capital Hill in Washington D.C., Feb.28, 2023. The hearing focused on quality life issues and questions to service Senior Enlisted Advisors, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy Black, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger Towberman testifed before the subcommittee to advocate for quality of life improvements such as; pay compensation, medical care, and housing (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

