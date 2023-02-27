Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON James Honea Testifies Before HAC-M [Image 2 of 7]

    MCPON James Honea Testifies Before HAC-M

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    230228-N-UB993-1046
    Congressman David Valadao asks questions to service senior enlisted advisors during the House Appropriations Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on military quality of life, in the Rayburn building on Capital Hill in Washington D.C., Feb.28, 2023. Senior Enlisted Advisors, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy Black, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger Towberman testifed before the subcommittee to advocate for quality of life improvements such as; pay compensation, medical care, and housing (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 15:42
    Photo ID: 7654906
    VIRIN: 230228-N-UB993-1046
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON James Honea Testifies Before HAC-M [Image 7 of 7], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    quality of life

    TAGS

    MCPON
    CMSAF
    SMA
    SMMC
    CMSSP

