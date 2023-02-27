230228-N-UB993-1068
Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea (center) testifies during the House Appropriations Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on military quality of life, in the Rayburn building on Capital Hill in Washington D.C., Feb.28, 2023. Honea along with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy Black, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger Towberman advocated for quality of life improvements such as; pay compensation, medical care, and housing (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 15:42
|Photo ID:
|7654907
|VIRIN:
|230228-N-UB993-1068
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|926.13 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCPON James Honea Testifies Before HAC-M [Image 7 of 7], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT