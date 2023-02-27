230228-N-UB993-1068

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea (center) testifies during the House Appropriations Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on military quality of life, in the Rayburn building on Capital Hill in Washington D.C., Feb.28, 2023. Honea along with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy Black, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger Towberman advocated for quality of life improvements such as; pay compensation, medical care, and housing (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 15:42 Photo ID: 7654907 VIRIN: 230228-N-UB993-1068 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 926.13 KB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON James Honea Testifies Before HAC-M [Image 7 of 7], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.