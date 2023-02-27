Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe [Image 9 of 10]

    US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 258th Movement Control Team, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division say farewell to family and friends as they deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The 258th MCT deployed to Europe to support NATO forces' mission to assure allies and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 12:58
    Photo ID: 7654403
    VIRIN: 230216-A-DP764-539
    Resolution: 6239x4159
    Size: 16.79 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe
    US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe
    US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe
    US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe
    US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe
    US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe
    US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe
    US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe
    US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe
    US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    europe
    deployment
    258th MCT
    assure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT