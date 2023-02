US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe

Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Campbell, the command team of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division say farewell to Soldiers of the 258th Movement Control Team as they deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The 258th MCT deployed to Europe to support NATO forces' mission to assure allies and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

