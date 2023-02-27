US 258th Movement Control Team deploys to Europe

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, commander of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, introduces members of the unit's Family Readiness Group to deploying Soldiers and the family members of the 258th Movement Control Team as they deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2023. The 258th MCT deployed to Europe to support NATO forces' mission to assure allies and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US