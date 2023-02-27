Brigade adds new facet to readiness efforts

U.S. Army NATO Brigade’s command teams from nine companies, two battalions and the brigade receive a briefing on the TRICARE Overseas Program during the brigade’s Quarterly Touch Point 23-1 meeting at the Sembach Kaserne Community Activities Center. The brigade command teams meet face to face four times each year. The two quarterly touch points held in Sembach, Germany, complement the brigade’s annual Spring and Fall Leaders’ Summits held in Naples, Italy, and Mons, Belgium respectively.

