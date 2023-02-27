Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigade adds new facet to readiness efforts [Image 3 of 3]

    Brigade adds new facet to readiness efforts

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade’s command teams from nine companies, two battalions and the brigade receive a briefing on the TRICARE Overseas Program during the brigade’s Quarterly Touch Point 23-1 meeting at the Sembach Kaserne Community Activities Center. The brigade command teams meet face to face four times each year. The two quarterly touch points held in Sembach, Germany, complement the brigade’s annual Spring and Fall Leaders’ Summits held in Naples, Italy, and Mons, Belgium respectively.

    This work, Brigade adds new facet to readiness efforts [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brigade adds new facet to readiness efforts

    StrongerTogether

