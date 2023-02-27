Brigade adds new facet to readiness efforts

Capt. Andrew Thomas, commander of Company C, Allied Forces South Battalion, discusses the value of having the opportunity for one-on-one discussions with brigade staff as part of the After Action Review during the brigade’s Quarterly Touch Point 23-1 meeting in Sembach, Germany. The brigade command teams meet face to face four times each year. The two quarterly touch points held in Sembach, Germany, complement the brigade’s annual Spring and Fall Leaders’ Summits held in Naples, Italy, and Mons, Belgium respectively.

