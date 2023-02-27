Brigade adds new facet to readiness efforts

Col. Troy V. Alexander, commander of U.S. Army NATO Brigade, kicks off the brigade’s Quarterly Touch Point 23-1 meeting with a motivational speech on what he expects the leaders to accomplish during the week of training. The brigade command teams meet face to face four times each year. The two quarterly touch points held in Sembach, Germany, complement the brigade’s annual Spring and Fall Leaders’ Summits held in Naples, Italy, and Mons, Belgium respectively.

