776th EABS Firefighters visit French Firefighters

Tech. Sgt. Jorge Bracetty, firefighter from the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, tries on a French firefighter’s helmet to experience the differences in gear between French and American firefighters at Base aerienne 188 “Colonel Massart”, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2023. These joint training opportunities increase capabilities for both American and French Forces operating in east Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan LaPoint)

