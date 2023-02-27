776th EABS Firefighters visit French Firefighters

French Fire Chief Frank Pfeiffer of the 03/011 CORSE French fighter squadron discusses their tactics and procedures for emergency shutdown of the Mirage 2000 with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Firefighters at Base aerienne 188 “Colonel Massart”, Djibouti, Feb 15, 2023. These joint training opportunities increase capabilities for both American and French Forces operating in east Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan LaPoint)

