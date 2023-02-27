776th EABS Firefighters visit French Firefighters

French and American firefighters pose for a photo in front of one of the French Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicles at Base aerienne 188 “Colonel Massart”, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2023. These joint training opportunities increase capabilities for both American and French Forces operating in east Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan LaPoint)

