    776th EABS Firefighters visit French Firefighters [Image 2 of 3]

    776th EABS Firefighters visit French Firefighters

    DJIBOUTI

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan LaPoint 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    French and American firefighters pose for a photo in front of one of the French Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicles at Base aerienne 188 “Colonel Massart”, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2023. These joint training opportunities increase capabilities for both American and French Forces operating in east Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan LaPoint)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 06:19
    VIRIN: 230215-Z-WW798-1076
    Location: DJ
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA
    Base aerienne 188 "Colonel Massart"

