    Bahrain Service Members visit USS Paul Hamilton [Image 6 of 6]

    Bahrain Service Members visit USS Paul Hamilton

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230226-N-NH267-1139 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 26, 2023) Cmdr. Jake Ferrari, commanding officer of guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), speaks with Bahrain Defence Force Maj. Manjoor Ali Alkhldi in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 26, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 02:39
    Photo ID: 7653634
    VIRIN: 230226-N-NH257-1139
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    USS Paul Hamilton
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    Middle East

