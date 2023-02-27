Bahrain Service Members visit USS Paul Hamilton

230226-N-NH267-1088 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 26, 2023) Royal Bahrain Naval Force ship RBNS Ahmad Al Fateh (P20) sails in the Arabian Gulf near guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), Feb. 26, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

