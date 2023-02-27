Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Service Members visit USS Paul Hamilton [Image 2 of 6]

    Bahrain Service Members visit USS Paul Hamilton

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230226-N-NH267-1065 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 26, 2023) Members of Bahrain’s armed forces ride a small boat from RBNS Ahmad Al Fateh (P20) to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 26, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 02:39
    Photo ID: 7653630
    VIRIN: 230226-N-NH257-1065
    Resolution: 4062x2704
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USS Paul Hamilton
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    Middle East

