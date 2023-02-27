Travis AFB aircrew conducts refueling mission on the way to Avalon

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jeffrey Schafer, 9th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot and aircraft commander, approaches the runway at Avalon Airport at Geelong, Victoria, Feb. 25, 2023. The multi-unit refueling mission strengthened integrated tanker capabilities while providing transportation support to the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defence Exposition at Avalon International Airport, Victoria, Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

