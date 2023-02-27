Travis AFB aircrew conducts refueling mission on the way to Avalon

A U.S. Air Force F-15C assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, over the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility Feb. 25, 2023. The multi-unit refueling mission strengthened integrated tanker capabilities while providing transportation support to the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defence Exposition at Avalon International Airport, Victoria, Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

