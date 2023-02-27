Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB aircrew conducts refueling mission on the way to Avalon [Image 8 of 12]

    Travis AFB aircrew conducts refueling mission on the way to Avalon

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, over the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility Feb. 25, 2023. The multi-unit refueling mission strengthened integrated tanker capabilities while providing transportation support to the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defence Exposition at Avalon International Airport, Victoria, Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 00:52
    Photo ID: 7653547
    VIRIN: 230225-F-YT028-1197
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Refuel
    660th AMXS
    Avalon
    6th ARS
    9th ARS

