A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, Alaska, receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, over Australia, Feb. 25, 2023. The multi-unit refueling mission strengthened integrated tanker capabilities while providing transportation support to the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defence Exposition at Avalon International Airport, Victoria, Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 00:52
|Photo ID:
|7653550
|VIRIN:
|230225-F-YT028-1267
|Resolution:
|8106x5404
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Travis AFB aircrew conducts refueling mission on the way to Avalon [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT