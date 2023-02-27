Christian Villanueva, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, puts on gloves before fire training during Cope North on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. Cope North allows U.S. and allied forces to exercise humanitarian aid, disaster relief efforts and interoperability to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. This training included firefighters from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Air Force and Guam Fire Department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 00:30 Photo ID: 7653539 VIRIN: 230222-F-VS136-1016 Resolution: 5826x3876 Size: 2.97 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire departments conduct joint training during Cope North [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.