    Fire departments conduct joint training during Cope North [Image 6 of 6]

    Fire departments conduct joint training during Cope North

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Christian Villanueva, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, puts on gloves before fire training during Cope North on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. Cope North allows U.S. and allied forces to exercise humanitarian aid, disaster relief efforts and interoperability to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. This training included firefighters from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Air Force and Guam Fire Department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    Guam
    Fire training
    Andersen AFB
    Cope North
    Firefighters

