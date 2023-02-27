Fire departments conduct joint training during Cope North

Firefighters put out a fire during fire training for Cope North on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 22, 2023. Cope North is an annual field training exercise that allows each partner nation to hone vital readiness skills while enhancing interoperability among multiple mission areas to include air superiority, interdiction, electronic warfare, tactical airlift, and aerial refueling capabilities. This training included firefighters from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Air Force and Guam Fire Department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

