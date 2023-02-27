Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire departments conduct joint training during Cope North [Image 3 of 6]

    Fire departments conduct joint training during Cope North

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters put out a fire during fire training for Cope North on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 22, 2023. Cope North is an annual field training exercise that allows each partner nation to hone vital readiness skills while enhancing interoperability among multiple mission areas to include air superiority, interdiction, electronic warfare, tactical airlift, and aerial refueling capabilities. This training included firefighters from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Air Force and Guam Fire Department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 00:30
    Photo ID: 7653514
    VIRIN: 230222-F-VS136-1030
    Resolution: 5700x3792
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire departments conduct joint training during Cope North [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire departments conduct joint training during Cope North
    Fire departments conduct joint training during Cope North
    Fire departments conduct joint training during Cope North
    Fire departments conduct joint training during Cope North
    Fire departments conduct joint training during Cope North
    Fire departments conduct joint training during Cope North

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Fire training
    Andersen AFB
    Cope North
    Firefighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT