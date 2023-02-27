NC Guard Soldier Continues Fitness Journey

North Carolina National Guard human resources leader, Sgt. 1st Class JoColby Harrell, gets a quick workout in during a break at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Feb. 22, 2023. The Iraq veteran began an intense workout schedule and has lost over 60 pounds since September 2021. “My family has hypertension, my father and grandparents have diabetes and if I am not in shape I can not tell others to get into shape,” Harrell said.

(U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Matthew Monroe)

Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023