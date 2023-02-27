Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC Guard Soldier Continues Fitness Journey [Image 1 of 2]

    NC Guard Soldier Continues Fitness Journey

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina National Guard human resources leader, Sgt. 1st Class JoColby Harrell, gets a quick workout in during a break at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Feb. 22, 2023. The Iraq veteran began an intense workout schedule and has lost over 60 pounds since September 2021. “My family has hypertension, my father and grandparents have diabetes and if I am not in shape I can not tell others to get into shape,” Harrell said.
    (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Matthew Monroe)

