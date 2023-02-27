NC Guard Soldier Continues Fitness Journey

Normally when a North Carolina National Guard Soldier begins 100 push-ups soon to be rapidly followed by 100 squats, 100 shoulder taps, and a three-minute plank, the reason might seem life or death to the Soldier. For Sgt. 1st Class JoColby Harrell, it actually is after losing 60 pounds since September 2021.



“The change was in my mind first,” Harrell said.



The reasons for his commitment were personal and professional.



“My family has hypertension, my father and grandparents have diabetes and if I am not in shape I can not tell others to get into shape,” Harrell said.



As a leader, he knew he had to maintain standards and pass fitness tests for his upcoming military professional development school in 2021.



“I knew I had to make (lifestyle) changes to go to (leadership) school,” Harrell said.



Improving his diet, working out more, and sticking to his goal paid off in dropping 20 pounds before he reported to the school.



He kept up his new fitness regimen when he returned to NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh and his change was noticeable.



“I saw him and said, ‘what happened to you?’" said Army Maj. Mark Dutton, a program manager with the NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh.



His example inspired those around him to improve their fitness. Soldiers at headquarters wanted to work out with him.



“A noncommissioned officer is what right looks like,” Harrell said.



Members of his family, friends, and neighbors were encouraged as well.



“They see me eating healthy, working out, they want to join in,” Harrell said.



His goal for 2023 is to complete the Army Ten-Miler and use that to prepare for an Ironman race, swimming 2.4 miles, biking 112 miles, and running a marathon distance of 26.2 miles.



Started in 1985, the Army Ten-Miler (ATM) takes place each October in Washington, D.C. to promote the Army, build esprit de corps, support Army fitness goals, and enhance community relations. All race proceeds benefit Soldier morale, welfare, and recreation programs.



“I am not afraid of a challenge,” Harrell said.

