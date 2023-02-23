Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE attends Navigator’s Meeting hosted by Coalition to Protect the Missouri River [Image 2 of 3]

    USACE attends Navigator’s Meeting hosted by Coalition to Protect the Missouri River

    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Christine Paul 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Col. Travis Rayfield, district commander and district engineer for the Kansas City District provides opening remarks to those in attendance at the annual Navigator's Meeting on Feb. 23, 2023 in Jefferson City, Missouri.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 09:19
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US 
