Col. Travis Rayfield, district commander and district engineer for the Kansas City District provides opening remarks to those in attendance at the annual Navigator's Meeting on Feb. 23, 2023 in Jefferson City, Missouri.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 09:19 Photo ID: 7651989 VIRIN: 230223-A-UM139-001 Resolution: 1166x917 Size: 205.56 KB Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE attends Navigator’s Meeting hosted by Coalition to Protect the Missouri River [Image 3 of 3], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.