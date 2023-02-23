USACE attends Navigator’s Meeting hosted by Coalition to Protect the Missouri River

The Coalition to Protect the Missouri River (CPMR) held its annual Navigator’s Meeting in Jefferson City, Missouri, on Feb. 23, 2023. The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was in attendance and several district employees presented during the meeting.



The purpose of the annual Navigator’s Meeting is for local, state and federal partners to determine common goals for the upcoming navigation season, starting on April 1, 2023. The CPMR works to keep the Missouri River fully functional through education and advocacy around the state and the country. CMPR works closely with state and federal partners, to include USACE.



The Kansas City District provided a federal presence at the annual meeting and informed those in attendance of the progress in the work being done on the Missouri River.



“Today’s meeting is about partnership. For partnership in USACE, that’s collaborating and sharing information as we remain committed to the navigation channel on the Missouri River,” said Col. Travis Rayfield, district commander and district engineer for the Kansas City District.



Employees from the Kansas City District presented on various topics related to the Missouri River. The topics included an overview of the Lower Missouri River Basin system plan and spinoff studies, a USACE water management update, an update of repairs and upcoming work on the river and a Missouri River Recovery Program update.



While the meeting covered a wide range of topics, there was a focus on the value the Missouri River provides to the region and the nation. Much of this year’s meeting centered on the economic importance the river provides through its navigation program.



“Today is really just the start of collaboration and working together to make sure stuff stays moving on the Missouri River,” said Shane Kinne, executive director for CPMR.



Although the purpose of the annual meeting is to identify common goals among the state, regional and federal partners before the upcoming navigation season, it also serves as an opportunity to strengthen the relationships between all Missouri River industry partners.



“We always have challenges … but there is a lot of optimism and interest in the river from a business standpoint, and so that collaboration that we talked about earlier is key to keep things moving,” said Kinne.



For more information about the Coalition to Protect the Missouri River, visit Homepage - Coalition To Protect The Missouri River (morivercoalition.org).



For more information about the Kansas City District’s navigation mission, visit Kansas City District > Missions > Civil Works > Navigation (army.mil).

