The Coalition to Protect the Missouri River holds its annual Navigator's Meeting on Feb. 23, 2023 in Jefferson City, Missouri. All of the meeting's attendees gather in the lobby for a photo.
|02.23.2023
|02.27.2023 09:19
|7651988
|230223-A-UM139-003
|3916x2518
|3.05 MB
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|1
|0
USACE attends Navigator’s Meeting hosted by Coalition to Protect the Missouri River
