U.S. Army Military Working Dog Torro searches a van for training explosives as he undergoes a validation training with Cpl. Henry Blanco, a Handler with the 100th MWD Detachment, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 02, 2023. Military Working Dog Handlers train daily with their dogs and validate their training once a month. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 07:44
|Photo ID:
|7651912
|VIRIN:
|230202-A-BD610-1133
|Resolution:
|5301x7952
|Size:
|9.92 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog Validation Training on Chièvres Air Base [Image 17 of 17], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
