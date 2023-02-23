Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog Validation Training on Chièvres Air Base [Image 1 of 17]

    Military Working Dog Validation Training on Chièvres Air Base

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Danielle Layton, Military Working Dog Handler with the 100th MWD Detachment, interacts with her dog Yoda for a validation training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 02, 2023. Military Working Dog Handlers train daily with their dogs, and validate their training once a month. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 07:43
    Photo ID: 7651895
    VIRIN: 230202-A-BD610-1009
    Resolution: 3555x5332
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Validation Training on Chièvres Air Base [Image 17 of 17], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

