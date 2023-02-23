U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Nixon, Squad Leader at the 100th Military Working Dog Detachment, and his dog Atos patrol during a validation training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 02, 2023. Military Working Dog Handlers train daily with their dogs, and validate their training once a month. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 07:43 Photo ID: 7651899 VIRIN: 230202-A-BD610-1056 Resolution: 5859x3906 Size: 5.94 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Working Dog Validation Training on Chièvres Air Base [Image 17 of 17], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.