U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus shines at National Day event in Senegal

U.S. Ambassador to Senegal Mike Raynor (Center) stands with members of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus at the conclusion of the U.S. Embassy’s “National Day” held Feb. 16, 2023. The band was invited by Ambassador Raynor to play in front of a crowd of around 1,800 invited guests, which included foreign dignitaries living and working in Senegal. The United States and Senegal have enjoyed more than 60 years of strong cooperation, and Senegal is an important partner of the United States in promoting peace and security in West Africa. (Photo by Cindy Dorfner, U.S. Army Europe and Africa)

