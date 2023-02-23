U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus shines at National Day event in Senegal

The Rhine River Ramblers, an ensemble from the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, performs during “National Day” at the U.S. Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, on Feb. 16, 2023. The Ramblers, along with the Alliance Brass ensemble, were invited by the U.S. Ambassador Mike Raynor to play in front of a crowd of around 1,800 invited guests, which included foreign dignitaries living and working in Senegal. The United States and Senegal have enjoyed more than 60 years of strong cooperation, and Senegal is an important partner of the United States in promoting peace and security in West Africa. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Terrance Evans, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus)

