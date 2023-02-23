Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus shines at National Day event in Senegal [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus shines at National Day event in Senegal

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    02.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The Alliance Brass, an ensemble from the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, performs during “National Day” at the U.S. Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, on Feb. 16, 2023. The Ramblers, along with the Alliance Brass ensemble, were invited by the U.S. Ambassador Mike Raynor to play in front of a crowd of around 1,800 invited guests, which included foreign dignitaries living and working in Senegal. The United States and Senegal have enjoyed more than 60 years of strong cooperation, and Senegal is an important partner of the United States in promoting peace and security in West Africa. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Terrance Evans, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 06:07
    Photo ID: 7651834
    VIRIN: 230227-A-RW508-001
    Resolution: 2406x1484
    Size: 798.15 KB
    Location: DAKAR, SN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus shines at National Day event in Senegal [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus shines at National Day event in Senegal
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus shines at National Day event in Senegal
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus shines at National Day event in Senegal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus shines at National Day event in Senegal

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    strongertogether
    USAREURAFBAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT