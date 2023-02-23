Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts capabilities demonstration [Image 13 of 15]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts capabilities demonstration

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Darien Wright 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force MCH-101 taxis off the runway following a capabilities demonstration at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 27, 2023. The demonstration included a U.S. Marine Corps UC-12W Huron assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters, MCAS Iwakuni; two F-35B Lightning IIs and a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW); three U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets, an F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2 Hawkeye, and C-2 Greyhound assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Five; and one JMSDF US-2, EP-3, OP-3C, UP-3D, U-36A, and MCH-101 assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31, showcasing a high level of readiness and combined capability in support of the U.S. - Japan Alliance and a free and open Indo-Pacific. MCAS Iwakuni is uniquely qualified to enable the Joint Force, either by providing use of the station's collocated harbor and airfield, serving as a staging point for non-organic aircraft operations, or any number of other operational activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 04:40
    Photo ID: 7651786
    VIRIN: 230227-M-SZ243-1019
    Resolution: 6174x4116
    Size: 388.08 KB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts capabilities demonstration [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Darien Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    joint operations
    Elephant Walk

