A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18E Super Hornet taxis off the flight line following a capabilities demonstration at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 27, 2023. The demonstration included a U.S. Marine Corps UC-12W Huron assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters, MCAS Iwakuni; two F-35B Lightning IIs and a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW); three U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets, an F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2 Hawkeye, and C-2 Greyhound assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Five; and one JMSDF US-2, EP-3, OP-3C, UP-3D, U-36A, and MCH-101 assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31, showcasing a high level of readiness and combined capability in support of the U.S. - Japan Alliance and a free and open Indo-Pacific. MCAS Iwakuni is uniquely qualified to enable the Joint Force, either by providing use of the station's collocated harbor and airfield, serving as a staging point for non-organic aircraft operations, or any number of other operational activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 04:43 Photo ID: 7651782 VIRIN: 230227-M-SZ243-1015 Resolution: 3976x5964 Size: 400.41 KB Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts capabilities demonstration [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Darien Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.