Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts capabilities demonstration

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs, U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets, an F/A-18F Super Hornet, and an EA-18G Growler stage on a flight line during a capabilities demonstration at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 27, 2023. The demonstration included a U.S. Marine Corps UC-12W Huron assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters, MCAS Iwakuni; two F-35B Lightning IIs and a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW); three U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets, an F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2 Hawkeye, and C-2 Greyhound assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Five; and one JMSDF US-2, EP-3, OP-3C, UP-3D, U-36A, and MCH-101 assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31, showcasing a high level of readiness and combined capability in support of the U.S. - Japan Alliance and a free and open Indo-Pacific. MCAS Iwakuni is uniquely qualified to enable the Joint Force, either by providing use of the station's collocated harbor and airfield, serving as a staging point for non-organic aircraft operations, or any number of other operational activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 04:45
|Photo ID:
|7651774
|VIRIN:
|230227-M-SZ243-1007
|Resolution:
|6365x4243
|Size:
|485.91 KB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
