Iron Falcon Arrival

A service member gets on a passenger transportation bus after arriving at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2023. Members arrived ahead of their F-15 Eagles to prepare for Exercise Iron Falcon (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

