    Iron Falcon Arrival [Image 7 of 7]

    Iron Falcon Arrival

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A service member gets on a passenger transportation bus after arriving at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2023. Members arrived ahead of their F-15 Eagles to prepare for Exercise Iron Falcon (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 02:54
    VIRIN: 230223-F-VM471-007
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Falcon Arrival [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UAE
    AFCENT
    MSAB
    ADAB
    Iron Falcon

