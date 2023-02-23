A service member gets on a passenger transportation bus after arriving at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2023. Members arrived ahead of their F-15 Eagles to prepare for Exercise Iron Falcon (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 02:54
|Photo ID:
|7651705
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-VM471-007
|Resolution:
|2400x1602
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA, AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Falcon Arrival [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
