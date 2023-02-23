Iron Falcon Arrival

Al Dhafra Air Base, U.S Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Herrera, 380 Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Air Transportation Function journeyman, unstraps a pallet of personal luggage for unloading off of a C-17 Globemaster at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2023. . The equipment will be used in the upcoming exercise Iron Falcon hosted at Al Dhafra Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 02:54
|Photo ID:
|7651703
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-VM471-005
|Resolution:
|2400x1602
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA, AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
