Iron Falcon Arrival

Al Dhafra Air Base, U.S Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Herrera, 380 Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Air Transportation Function journeyman, unstraps a pallet of personal luggage for unloading off of a C-17 Globemaster at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2023. . The equipment will be used in the upcoming exercise Iron Falcon hosted at Al Dhafra Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

