Members of the 380 Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Air Transportation Function prepare to move a pallet of personal luggage off of a C-17 Globemaster at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2023. The luggage belongs to crewmembers TDY to Al Dhafra for the upcoming exercise Iron Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 02:54 Photo ID: 7651704 VIRIN: 230223-F-VM471-006 Resolution: 2400x1602 Size: 2.93 MB Location: AL DHAFRA, AE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Falcon Arrival [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.