UMGC visits MAT/WAT Guam

Petty Officer 1st Class James McKinney of Maintenance Augmentation Team/Weapons Augmentation Team Guam stands for a photo with the University of Maryland Global Campus President Gregory Fowler, PhD. and team, at the unit on Jan. 25, 2023. McKinney sought out the University of Maryland Global Campus team to host a teacher in their spaces at the new Skinner Building at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, taking maths twice a week during lunch. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

Date Taken: 01.25.2023
Location: SANTA RITA, GU