    UMGC president visits MAT/WAT Guam [Image 3 of 4]

    UMGC president visits MAT/WAT Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Petty Officer 1st Class James McKinney and the crew of Maintenance Augmentation Team/Weapons Augmentation Team Guam stand for a photo with the University of Maryland Global Campus President Gregory Fowler, PhD., at the unit on Jan. 25, 2023. McKinney sought out the University of Maryland Global Campus team to host a teacher in their spaces at the new Skinner Building at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, taking maths twice a week during lunch. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

