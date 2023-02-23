EM1 James McKinney greets university president

Petty Officer 1st Class James McKinney of Maintenance Augmentation Team/Weapons Augmentation Team Guam greets the University of Maryland Global Campus President Gregory Fowler, PhD., at the unit on Jan. 25, 2023. McKinney sought out the University of Maryland Global Campus team to host a teacher in their spaces at the new Skinner Building at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, taking maths twice a week during lunch. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

